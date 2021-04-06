Greenland election shows divide over rare-earth metals mine

The opposition party has stated that a majority of Greenland’s 56,000 inhabitants, most of them indigenous Inuit people, are against the project, largely for environmental reasons.

The mining proposal is relevant beyond Greenland. The largely ice-covered island has the world’s largest undeveloped deposits of rare-earth metals, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Estimates show the Kvanefjeld mine could hold the largest deposit of rare-earth metals outside China, which currently accounts for more than 90% of global production.

Rare-earth metals are used in a wide array of sectors and products, including smartphones, wind turbines, microchips, batteries for electric cars and weapons systems.

Greenland, the world’s largest island that is not a continent, has its own government and Parliament, and relies on Denmark for defense, foreign and monetary policies.

Voting in Tuesday's election is set to end at 2200 GMT. Initial results are expected on Wednesday.

Voluteers from the party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) prepare to hang election posters in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, April 5, 2021.The autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland, will hold an election to its Parliament consisting of 31 members, on April 6. (Emil Helms/Scanpix 2021 via AP) Credit: Emil Helms Credit: Emil Helms

