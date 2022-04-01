Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge March 24 on behalf of the group of voters. A hearing before an administrative law judge has been set for April 13.

Greene “vigorously denies that she 'aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power,'” the lawsuit says.

The law only requires the people challenging a candidate's eligibility to file a written statement of why they believe the candidate isn't qualified, and that automatically triggers the secretary of state's request for a hearing before an administrative law judge, the lawsuit says. The fact that a government investigation can be triggered based only on the challenger's belief violates Greene's First Amendment right to run for political office, the lawsuit says.

The challenge statute also puts the burden on Greene to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that she didn't engage in the alleged behavior, and that “burden shifting” violates the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that the challenge statute “directly usurps” Congress' constitutional ability to judge whether a member is qualified.

Finally, a law passed in 1872 removed the disqualifications put in place by the part of the 14th Amendment that the challengers are trying to use against Greene, lawsuit says

Voters supported by Free Speech for People filed a similar challenge against U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina that has been blocked by a federal judge. The State Board of Elections has until April 11 to decide whether to appeal that ruling.