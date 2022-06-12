Green looks to make impact for Warriors even without scoring

But the move worked well, with Golden State going on an 11-4 run behind a lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Green returned with 3:41 to play and the Warriors ahead 97-94, then shuttled in and out with Poole as Kerr mostly used Green when Golden State was on defense. The plan worked and Golden State won 107-97 to tie the series at two games apiece.

“I think I made an impact on the game the whole game,” Green said. “I think you can get caught up in everything that’s going around, but those that watch and understand basketball, I made an impact the entire game. So I don’t think there was a switch last couple minutes.”

Green has been one of the key cogs on the Warriors ever since Kerr arrived in the 2014-15 season and immediately elevated Green into a starting role ahead of Andre Iguodala.

Green’s versatility defensively was key to Golden State’s small-ball lineups and his playmaking skills helped take advantage whenever opponents tried to double-team Curry.

Kerr has had to tinker more with his lineups this year instead of finding which center — if any — worked best with his stars.

“This feels a little bit different this year," Kerr said. “There’s been a little bit more mixing and matching. Really proud of the group, everybody, for staying ready and staying prepared and not allowing that to sort of change and alterations from game to game to bother them.”

While Green has remained a defensive stalwart, his offensive game his fallen off as he has almost stopped taking 3-pointers and rarely even looks for his shot.

After setting the tone defensively in a Game 2 win at home, Green was almost invisible on the offensive end in the two games in Boston and was even exploited at times defensively in a Game 3 loss.

Green scored just four points on 2-for-11 shooting for the two games in Boston but did contribute nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Game 4.

Green is shooting just 23% in the series and averaging 4.3 points, leading Kerr to go with Looney in his place in key moments when he only wanted one non-shooter on the court.

If the Warriors are going to take two more games and win a fourth championship during this run, they likely will need to find more offensive help for Curry.

Curry has scored 32.5% of Golden State’s points this series, the third-highest total in the NBA Finals in the past 15 seasons behind only two years for LeBron James in Cleveland.

Curry said the key the next few games will be adjusting to how the Celtics have handled Golden State's “pet plays” and that Green is the perfect player to help make that happen.

“I think he is going to do an amazing job of adapting and figuring out where he can find his angles, his ways to impact on the offensive end,” Curry said. “That will, again, feed off the way he impacts the game on the defensive end every game. So usually the high-IQ guys figure it out, and he’s at the top of that list when it comes to understanding the game of basketball.”

___

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) high five during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, 23, fights for the ball with Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, 0, during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Boston, Mass., on Friday, June 10, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks to pass against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, 23, tries to get past Boston Celtics' Al Horford, 42, during the second quarter of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Boston, Mass., on Friday, June 10, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)