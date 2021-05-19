Green governor sets bold climate goals for rich German state

At least 2% of Baden-Wuerttemberg's land will be designated for wind power and solar farms, particularly along highways and railway lines. The state government will also expand the Black Forest national park, and push for higher carbon prices and for the national deadline to phase out coal by 2038 to be brought forward to 2030, Kretschmann said.

The 73-year-old said the state where German inventor Karl Benz invented the modern motor vehicle almost 150 years ago would now “reinvent the car” by supporting battery technology, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

“That way we're going to ensure that Tesla will soon only see our tail lights,” he said, referring to the American electric car powerhouse.

The state of about 11 million people bordering Switzerland and France is one of the richest per capita in Germany.

