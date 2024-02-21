Green Bay schools release tape of first Black superintendent's comments that preceded resignation

Green Bay schools has released the recording of its first Black superintendent’s appearance on an Atlanta radio show where he made blunt comments about race relations, criticized the community and derided one of the district’s principals
By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay, Wisconsin, schools on Wednesday released the recording of its first Black superintendent's appearance on an Atlanta radio show in which he made blunt comments about race relations, criticized the community and derided one of the district's principals.

The release of the tape comes after the resignation under pressure Saturday of Claude Tiller Jr. He resigned after a closed-door meeting with school board members who voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

On the tape, which was from Tiller’s appearance on Atlanta radio station WAOK-AM during a teacher recruiting trip, he was caught during breaks making comments such as referring to a female principal as a “wicked witch” and using a disparaging slang word to describe her.

When the host referred to Green Bay as “about as lily white as I have ever seen," Tiller responded “the lily on top of the lily.”

The host informed Tiller that his appearance would be streamed live by her on Facebook, including the commercial breaks.

