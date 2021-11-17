springfield-news-sun logo
Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary

A hooded youth throws a molotov cocktail to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Updated 59 minutes ago
About 20,000 people have marched peacefully through Athens to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 20,000 people marched peacefully through Athens on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, police said.

More than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order, as violence involving anarchist demonstrators has often marred the annual march to the U.S. Embassy. The event went ahead despite restrictions related to the pandemic, and most of the marchers wore masks.

After the march, minor clashes briefly broke out in another part of town when some youths threw stones at police and set fire to dumpsters.

A similar demonstration was held in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki, with about 14,000 participants. The march ended peacefully, but afterwards youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. No injuries were reported, and police said at least 20 suspected rioters were detained.

In 1973, student-led pro-democracy protests at the Athens Polytechnic were crushed by police and troops sent by the military regime. Officers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators and bystanders near the Polytechnic, and an army tank smashed in the gates of the university complex behind which many students were gathered.

At least 20 are thought to have been killed, though the precise death toll of the November 1973 events remains unknown.

But the uprising was followed by a putsch within the military regime ruling Greece since 1967, which brought even more hardline officers into power.

Democracy was restored only in July 1974, after the dictatorship collapsed in the face of a Turkish invasion of Cyprus — provoked by the junta's own machinations aiming to unite the island, whose majority is Greek-speaking, with Greece.

Mostly left-wing demonstrators have marched to the U.S. Embassy every year since 1974 because Washington was seen as supportive of Greece's far-right military regime.

In a tweet Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the uprising reinforced the country’s “daily commitment to a secure democracy.”

Hooded youths throw molotov cocktails and stones to riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos

A hooded youth uses a fire extinguisher against riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos

University students shout slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Riots Police stands guard outside from U.S embassy during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

University students stand outside of the National Technical University of Athens, known as the Athens Polytechnic and hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Protestors march as they shoot slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Protestors shoot slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greek soldiers hold Greek flags during a military parade at the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The parade is held to celebrate Greece's refusal to align itself with a belligerent fascist Italy in 1940 and instead fight a much stronger opponent, a decision which dragged it into World War II and eventually led to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos

A hooded youth stands at the entrance of Polytechnic University during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some 14,000 people marched peacefully through Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Children and university students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Riot police stand guard by the protestors during a rally in front of the parliament at Syntagma square in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man passes with a scooter in front of police buses blocked the roads in front of Parliament at Syntagma square ahead of a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Riot police stand guard by the protestors during a rally next os the parliament at Syntagma square in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

