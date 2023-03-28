Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks

Police said the suspects had chosen a target of “high symbolism” and were making final preparations for the attack.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening (Greece’s) international relations,” the police statement said.

“Authorities have uncovered members of a terrorist organization involving foreign nationals, who have been taken to the public prosecutor,” Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in a tweet.

“The operation demonstrates that the country’s security authorities maintain a high state of readiness for all Greeks and all visitors to our country.”

