Greek PM 'unaware' of prominent politician's wiretap

The prime minister said that since the handling of the issue was inappropriate, the head of EYP “was removed immediately” and his own office’s general secretary “assumed the objective political responsibility” by resigning.

On Friday, the prime minister’s office did not give any reason for Dimitriadis’ resignation. But a government official insisted it was “related to the toxic climate that has developed around him" and that it had nothing to do with spyware targeting Androulakis’ phone.

Androulakis filed a complaint with prosecutors at Greece’s Supreme Court on July 26 saying there had been an attempt to bug his cellphone with spyware named Predator.

The opposition politician, who is also a member of the European Parliament, said he became aware of the Predator bugging attempt after being informed by the European Parliament’s cyber security service a few days earlier.

Androulakis was considered the favorite to succeed his party leadership vote. As head now of Greece’s third largest party, he is likely to hold the balance of power in the next election - due by mid-2023 at the latest - if no party wins enough seats to form a government without needing a coalition partner, as current opinion polls suggest.

“I never expected the Greek government to put me under surveillance with the darkest practices,” Androulakis said Friday following the resignations.

In April, Greek financial journalist Thanassis Koukakis said he had been notified by digital rights group Citizen Lab that his phone had been the target of surveillance by Predator software from July to September 2021. The Committee to Protect Journalists had called for a “swift and thorough investigation ... (to) determine who orchestrated that monitoring, and hold them to account.”

The government has denied it uses Predator software, and Mitsotakis did not mention the journalist in his Monday address.

The prime minister said the government would propose changes to how EYP operates, including increasing its accountability and parliamentary supervision, and making internal changes to bolster transparency, personnel training and internal controls.