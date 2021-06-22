Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over wife's killing

Pilot and flight instructor Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, arrived in court Tuesday in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard. He is accused of killing Caroline Crouch, 20, who died of suffocation on May 11 at the couple’s home on the outskirts of Athens.

The pilot had publicly claimed that armed robbers broke into their home at night, tying up and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while their nearly one-year-old daughter slept. He had said the men stole cash before escaping.