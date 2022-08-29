Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

The current scandal broke after revelations that Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament member and head of Greece’s third-largest political party, was put under surveillance for three months last year when he was running for his PASOK party’s leadership. A financial journalist also was under surveillance.

Mitsotakis, who faces reelection next year, has insisted he was unaware of what he has called the legal wiretapping of Androulakis but said he would not have approved the move had he known about it. He has not revealed the reasons for Androulakis being under surveillance, citing national security concerns.

The head of EYP and a close aide to Mitsotakis have resigned over the scandal.