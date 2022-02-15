Greek parliament considers major arms deals with France

“All of the armament programs that we have submitted for approval, in one way or another, are absolutely necessary for the armed forces ‒ extremely necessary, urgently necessary.”

Greece's center-right government has 157 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, and the proposed purchases are expected to be approved without dissent within the ruling party. The left-wing main-opposition party opposes the additional purchase of French fighter jets.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron finalized the frigate deal last year along with an enhanced defense cooperation agreement between their countries. Mitsotakis denied claims by political opponents that the purchases could rattle the Greek economy, which is already saddled with high deficits due to pandemic spending and a huge national debt worth more than twice the country's annual output. “The program addresses the needs of the armed forces, it helps maintain our strong alliances, it's being implemented at a fast pace and it mobilizes forces in our national economy, but it will not upset the necessary fiscal balance,” he told lawmakers.

Made by France's Naval Group, two warships are due to be delivered in 2025 and the third the following year, with an option to add a fourth frigate to be ready in 2027. ___ Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris Caption Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Greece's government is seeking parliamentary approval Tuesday for a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) agreement with a French manufacturer for three new frigates that defence officials say are vital to address ongoing tension with neighbour Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris