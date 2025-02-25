Greek organized crime unit opens investigation into shooting of 2 Turkish citizens in Thessaloniki

The driver was wounded and was hospitalized, while the passenger was killed, authorities said. Officers searching the area found nine bullet casings.

The pair, who haven't been publicly identified, had been living in Greece legally for about two years, authorities said. The police organized crime unit has been tasked with investigating the shooting.

While gun violence is rare in Greece, organized crime rings are known to operate in the country.

There have been several shootings attributed to Turkish organized crime groups in recent years — in one of the deadliest, six Turks were shot dead in a car ambush in a seaside town near Athens in September 2023.