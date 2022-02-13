Greek farmers threaten to block highways in energy protest

Greek farmers have already been blocking a major road connecting Larissa to the city of Kozani to the northwest for about ten days. On Sunday, they spilled milk on the road as part of their protest.
“At present, it is questionable whether us and our flocks will survive,” said Argiris Bairachtaris, president of the Tirnavos animal farmers’ union.
Caption
Greek farmers stage a protest on a motorway, a few miles south of Larissa town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Greek farmers stage a protest on a motorway, a few miles south of Larissa town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
A police bus is placed next to tractors which are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
A police bus is placed next to tractors which are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Greek farmers gather during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa town, central Greece, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Greek farmers gather during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa town, central Greece, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Caption
Tractors are parked along a motorway during a farmers' protest, at Tyrnavos town, central Greece, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Farmers demand the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports, as well as lower fuel taxes. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Credit: Giannis Papanikos
Credit: Giannis Papanikos