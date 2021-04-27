Greek far-right lawmaker held ahead of likely extradition

After he was detained, Lagos tweeted: “I’m in Belgian police car. The thieves, atheists and anti-Greeks want me behind bars. I remain faithful to Christ and Greece, proud never to have bowed down. Long live Greece and long live Orthodox Christianity.”

Greek state TV said that officials from Europe's police agency Europol were present at the arrest.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired group in the 1980s. It saw a surge in popularity during Greece's 2010-2018 financial crisis, gaining parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019.

The five-year trial was launched following the 2013 murder of rapper and left-wing activist Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn supporter.

The other convicted Golden Dawn members are already in jail, except for one who escaped and is officially a fugitive.

A French Greens lawmaker, Marie Toussaint, who chaperoned the vote through the EU parliament, said that “it was essential for the European Union to lift the immunity of Ioannis Lagos so that he can face justice in his country.”

“Impunity cannot be tolerated,” Toussaint said in a statement, and she warned more broadly about the dangers of hate speech in Europe and the violence it provokes.

___

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

___

Follow Costas Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris