Greek composer Theodorakis to be buried in Crete

According to the announcement by the Communist Party’s political bureau, Theodorakis will lie in state at Athens’ Metropolitan Cathedral from Monday, starting a day earlier than originally planned. A “farewell ceremony” will take place Wednesday afternoon and the body will be flown to Crete later that day. The church service and burial will be on Thursday.

Theodorakis had a tumultuous relationship with the Communist Party, or KKE, leaving it in the late 1960s, rejoining in the late 1970s and getting elected as a lawmaker with the conservative New Democracy party in 1990.

But he wrote a letter in October to Communist Party Secretary-General Dimitris Koutsoumbas, essentially entrusting him with the funeral arrangements.

“Now, at the end of my life, at the time of taking stock, details are erased from my mind and the ‘Big Things’ remain. So, I see that I spent my most crucial, forceful and mature years, under KKE’s banner. For this reason, I want to depart this world as a communist,” Theodorakis wrote.

Caption Flowers are placed on the door of the house of late Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, in Athens, Greece, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died Thursday. He was 96. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis) Credit: Yorgos Karahalis Credit: Yorgos Karahalis