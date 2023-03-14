Greek archaeologists protest holiday island assault

Archaeologist Manolis Psarros was beaten by two unidentified men on the island last week and was left unconscious and bleeding in the street. The 53-year-old was later transported to a state hospital in Athens.

Archaeologists employed by the Culture Ministry staged a five-hour work stoppage to protest what their association described as a “mafia-style attack.” They were joined by ministry employees in Athens as well as the national Association of Archaeological Conservators.