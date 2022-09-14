Greece's Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

Papas left home at 18 to marry Greek film director Alkis Papas despite her family’s disapproval. They divorced four years later. After the death of American Actor Marlon Brando in 2004, Papas revealed in an Italian newspaper interview that the two had been romantically involved.

A supporter of the Greek Communist Party, Papas was a vocal opponent of the military dictatorship that governed the country between 1967 and 1974 and lived much for life outside Greece, including in Rome and New York.

Papas was also known for her appearance in ancient Greek tragedies. Many of her iconic international movie roles were earned portraying Greek characters. But she also starred with Kirk Douglas in the 1968 crime drama “Brotherhood” and with James Cagney in the 1956 Western “Tribute to a Bad Man.”

Greek arts institutions thanked Papas for her support for younger actors. The Athens-based Greek Film Center described her as “The greatest Greek international film star,” adding: “Her image is a timeless imprint of Greek female beauty.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas, bares her legs as she sits on a sofa in Rome, Italy, May 16, 1952. Papas who stared along side Hollywood greats acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas, died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni, File) Credit: Walter Attenni Credit: Walter Attenni Combined Shape Caption FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas, bares her legs as she sits on a sofa in Rome, Italy, May 16, 1952. Papas who stared along side Hollywood greats acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas, died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Walter Attenni, File) Credit: Walter Attenni Credit: Walter Attenni

Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left to right, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, Greek actress Irene Papas, Italian actor Alberto Sordi and American actor Antonio Banderas pose with their International cinema awards "Rodlfo Valentino" during a gala evening in Berlin on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1996. Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas who stared along side Hollywood greats acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File) Credit: JAN BAUER Credit: JAN BAUER Combined Shape Caption FILE - From left to right, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, Greek actress Irene Papas, Italian actor Alberto Sordi and American actor Antonio Banderas pose with their International cinema awards "Rodlfo Valentino" during a gala evening in Berlin on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1996. Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas who stared along side Hollywood greats acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File) Credit: JAN BAUER Credit: JAN BAUER