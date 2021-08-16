Greece wildfires: New blaze breaks out southeast of Athens

Strong winds blowing in the area near the national park of Sounion were fanning the flames and hampering firefighting efforts. Authorities issued evacuation orders for three settlements in the area.

Greece has been roiled by hundreds of wildfires for about two weeks, with the blazes destroying tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland, burning homes and businesses and leading to the evacuation of dozens of villages. One volunteer firefighter has died, and four have been hospitalized, including two in critical condition in intensive care units.