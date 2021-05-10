Greece welcomes young students back to school; courts reopen

Domestic travel between regions will restart at the end of this week, when museums will also reopen, while open-air movie theaters reopen next week.

“On May 14, an extremely important step will be taken, both for society and for the economy, with the opening of the tourism sector and the resumption of domestic regional travel,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said Monday.

The tourism industry is a major revenue source for Greece, and the government is hoping international visitors will help bolster an economy still suffering after a decade-long financial crisis that saw the country’s gross domestic product shrink by a quarter.

All school grades are now open in Greece. Students and teachers are required to carry out home COVID-19 tests twice a week and upload the results to be allowed to attend classes in person. The tests are provided free of charge and the same requirement has been extended to workers in several sectors that have reopened.

Costas Kantouris in Thessaloniki, Greece, and Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed.

A student wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, sits on a bench at a junior high school in Athens, Monday, May 10, 2021. More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and junior high school reopened its doors with mandatory home self-tests. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

