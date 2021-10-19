Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

“(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.”

It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said the project would be a "bridge between Egypt to Europe, allowing (Cairo) to take on a key role in energy security at a time of major turbulence in the energy market."