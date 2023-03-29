Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site

Greek authorities are investigating whether other attacks on Jewish sites in Athens were being planned. The arrests were announced ahead of the April 5-13 Jewish holiday of Passover.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said it was likely the two suspects had been offered money to carry out the attack. “From the evidence we have obtained, the motivation appears to be financial. The organizer they consulted with was a fellow countryman in Iran,” Theodorikakos told private Antenna television. The Jewish Community of Athens sent a letter to the minister thanking the authorities for the arrests. “A terrorist attack has been prevented against Jewish targets in a busy area of the historic center of Athens,” the community said in a statement.