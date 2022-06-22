Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

The migrants were found on the islet of Barbalias, about three kilometers (two miles) east of Lesbos and around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Turkish coast. Local officials said the baby was a boy.

Lesbos was the busiest entry point into the European Union during the 2015-16 crisis when hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fled war in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

But Greece has steadily toughened its migration policies, and many leaving Turkey now take the longer and more dangerous route to Turkey.

Over the weekend, the coast guard rescued 108 migrants from a leaking and rudderless sailboat near the holiday island of Mykonos.

Separately Wednesday, a man believed to be a migrant was found dead in the trunk of a car in an artificial lake near the Greek-Turkish border. Border police officers had pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to stop for a highway inspection. Five other passengers, all also believed to be migrants who had entered the country illegally, and the driver were detained, police said.

___

Costas Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined Shape Caption A migrant woman carries a newborn boy at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling from nearby Turkey with other migrants. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Combined Shape Caption A migrant woman carries a newborn boy at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling from nearby Turkey with other migrants. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

Combined Shape Caption A migrant woman lays inside an ambulance after she has given birth, at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Authorities in Greece say the woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling from nearby Turkey with other migrants. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Combined Shape Caption A migrant woman lays inside an ambulance after she has given birth, at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Authorities in Greece say the woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling from nearby Turkey with other migrants. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

Combined Shape Caption Migrants sit on the deck of a coast guard vessel upon their arrival at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Combined Shape Caption Migrants sit on the deck of a coast guard vessel upon their arrival at Mytilene port, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A coast guard official said 30 adult Eritreans ‒ 25 men and five women ‒ were spotted during a patrol near Lesbos. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas