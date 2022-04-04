Greece: Scuffles break out as child-killer suspect arraigned

In a case that has gripped public attention in Greece, the suspect was arrested last week after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples of her 9-year-old who died in January following a lengthy stay in hospital.

A panel of senior coroners is also leading a review into the deaths of the suspect’s two other children: a 3-year-old girl from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old girl in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.