Greece says ship with about 400 migrants at 'safe anchorage'

There was no information available about the health of the passengers, who are mostly male.

After the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, European Union authorities are wary of a possible increase in migration. In 2015, nearly 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed into the EU through Greek islands.

The EU and Turkey have signed an agreement which obliges Turkey to take back those migrants crossing into the EU from its territory that are not granted asylum. But Turkey, which itself now hosts over 3 million migrants, has shown signs of using the issue as leverage and the mood among many EU members is in favor of tougher border controls, accusations of pushbacks notwithstanding.

