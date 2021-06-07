Greece says many migrants in Turkey could seek asylum there

Nevertheless, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi described Monday's decision as “an important step in tackling illegal migration flows" which, he said, would “force” Turkey to crack down on illegal migration and smuggling networks.

Mitarachi added that the decision “is fully in line with international law and enhances Greece’s legal arsenal against (asylum) requests by citizens of ... Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia, who objectively have no reason not to consider Turkey a safe country.”

Greece and Turkey are historic regional rivals, and military tensions rose dangerously last year over marine boundaries. Athens accuses Ankara of using migration as a weapon, pointing to the Turkish government's failed bid last year, before the military tension, to wave thousands of migrants and refugees towards Greece.

Several human rights groups have accused Greece of illegally deporting some migrants to Turkey without letting them apply for asylum. Athens denies that.

Although a record 1 million people entered Greece through Turkey in 2015 — mostly seeking to move on to wealthier EU countries — flows have since been greatly reduced.

So far this year, just over 3,000 people have reached Greece from Turkey, mostly by sea in flimsy craft. According to the U.N. refugee agency, 47% were Afghans, 15% were Syrians and 9% were Somalis.

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, a woman holds a baby at Karatepe refugee camp, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Greece on Monday, June 7, 2021 designated neighboring Turkey as a safe country in which to seek international protection for the majority of asylum-seekers departing its shores for Greece. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas