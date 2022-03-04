Greece says it's stopped boats carrying over 120 migrants

Stronger deterrence by the Greek coast guard and Frontex have substantially reduced the numbers reaching Greece. Nevertheless, Turkish officials and human rights groups have accused Greece of engaging in illegal returns of people who have succeeded in entering its waters or territory. Athens denies the accusations.

Rights groups also accuse Greece of breaching migrants' rights by not allowing them to enter. Both Greece and Turkey have substantial populations of refugees and migrants.

Also Friday, Greek authorities said they arrested five men — four Syrians and an Algerian — near the northeastern land border with Turkey who had entered the country illegally and were carrying ten handguns with them. The suspects were aged 21-32, officials said.

