Greece says ambitious Mediterranean power cable project is on track despite setbacks

Greece has pledged that a major underwater electricity cable project connecting Greece with Cyprus and Israel by the end of the decade will overcome a series of setbacks and move forward as scheduled
From left to right Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Greece' Foreign minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, shake hands during a trilateral meeting on energy cooperation in Athens, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
1 hour ago
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The future of an ambitious electricity cable linking the power grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel by the end of the decade is on track despite a series of setbacks, Greece's Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said Thursday.

"The Great Sea Interconnector will be completed as planned. We are taking steps to ensure there are no obstacles to its progress," Gerapetritis said after a meeting in Athens with his Israeli and Cypriot counterparts, Gideon Saar and Constantinos Kombos.

The 1.9-billion-euro ($2.06 billion) project, backed by European Union funding, aims to link the power grids of the three Mediterranean nations through a submarine power cable. It would span some 1,210 kilometers (750 miles) and reach depths of 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) below sea level.

Despite its strategic importance, the project has encountered significant challenges, including financial disagreements and has also been complicated by ongoing maritime boundary disputes between Greece and Turkey.

The interconnector is aimed at enhancing energy security, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

“We recognize that interconnection projects are of critical importance for stability, energy security, and regional security,” Gerapetritis added. “Not just for our region, but for Europe as a whole.”

