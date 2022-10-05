Greece: Sailboat with 100 migrants sinks in high winds

The coast guard said its vessels, private boats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the effort off the coast of the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Athens.

Officials said seven people had been rescued so far but gave no other details on the missing. They said the sailboat hit rocks off the village port of of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph (45 mph).