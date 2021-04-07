Greece rolls out free self-testing kits for COVID-19

Despite restrictions on movement and gatherings and the closures of bars, restaurants and retail stores for months, coronavirus cases have been surging in Greece. Hospitals are under strain and many intensive care units are at capacity. The country of 11 million people announced a record number of daily cases Tuesday, with 4,309 new confirmed cases and 79 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 8,530.

Despite the surge, retail stores in most of the country re-opened on Monday on an appointment-only basis. Cafes, restaurants and bars remain shut and are allowed to operate on a take-away or delivery basis only, while a 9pm to 5am curfew remains in place and people are allowed to leave home only for specific reasons and after sending a text message to authorities or carrying a self-declaration form. Masks are compulsory in all public indoor and outdoor areas.

But after five months of restrictions, many are openly flouted and crowds outside cafes and bars serving drinks in plastic cups have become common in the evenings.

Two young women wearing face mask to protect from the spread of coronavirus, walk with their bicycles on Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Lockdown measures have been in force since early November but an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections remains high as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis