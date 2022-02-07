Greece promises new rules for soccer fan clubs after murder

"This is something that must be healed. I want this to unite the city. (Thessaloniki) was where I was born and I think it's the most beautiful city in the world.”

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said tougher penalties and sentencing guidelines for violent fans would be included in a sports bill that will be submitted to parliament next month. It will also include new operating rules for supporters’ club that are often used to stage attacks.

“We will confront violent fans. It is our duty to society and especially to the younger generation, but also to our healthy sports community and the millions of good fans in our country,” Oikonomou told reporters.

One of the suspects has been charged with murder, while the eight others appeared in court Monday. They were led into the building under heavy police protection to appear before a public prosecutor.

In the wake of the slaying, police raided multiple soccer fan clubs in Thessaloniki and the Greek capital, Athens. Several weapons were confiscated. Police consider these places venues where attacks on rival club fans are organized and, often, drug sales take place.

The vice president of the European Union’s executive Commission, Margaritis Schinas, who is from Thessaloniki, visited the scene of the killing over the weekend with flowers, and tributes have been left by soccer fans.

“The violence, fanaticism and hatred of the few will not break us,” Schinas wrote on Twitter. “Those of us who love and serve sports are the many and are stronger.”

A t shirt reading "Alkis 19 years he loved the Ari " lies next to flowers at the scene where a teenager was killed and two others injured after being stabbed outside the Aris FC stadium, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The victim was a fan of soccer club Aris, and his attackers were allegedly supporters of rival PAOK. Authorities in Greece have promised to toughen rules governing soccer supporters' associations in the wake of a deadly attack last week the left a 19-year-old man dead after he was stabbed and severely beaten in the northern city of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers in escort three men to the courthouse in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The men are the three of nine people that have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 attack in which Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos was killed and two others were injured. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

A woman places a candle at the scene where a teenager was killed and two others injured after being stabbed outside the Aris FC stadium, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers escort two men to the courthouse in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The men are the two of nine people that have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 attack in which Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos was killed and two others were injured. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers in plane clothes escort a man to the courthouse in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The man is one of the nine people that have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 attack in which Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos was killed and two others were injured. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Candles and flowers are placed at the scene where a teenager was killed and two others injured after being stabbed outside the Aris FC stadium, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)