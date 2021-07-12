Greece pressures vaccine skeptics as infections surge

COVID-19 infections in Greece have surged since late June, with authorities blaming carelessness at bars and restaurants as well as the spread of the highly infectious delta variant. The number of daily infections per 100,000 residents over seven days rose from 3.5 on June 24 to above 17 now.

Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated but appointments to start the vaccine process have been falling in recent weeks — prompting the government to increase the pressure on vaccine skeptics.

Authorities on Thursday will begin accepting vaccination requests from minors over 14 with parental consent.

Lengthy lockdowns and a steep drop in tourism in 2020 halted the country’s financial recovery and swung Greece into recession, with the economy contracting 8.2% last year. The European Commission says it expects output to rebound by 4.3% this year and 6.0% in 2022 if tourism continues to recover and new lockdowns are avoided.

Tourists watch the changing of the Presidential guards ceremony outside the Greek parliament in central Athens, on Monday, July 12, 2021. Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated but appointments to start the vaccine process have been falling in recent weeks _ prompting the Greek government to increase the pressure on vaccine skeptics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A woman reads a book in the National Garden, central Athens, on Monday, July 12, 2021. Just over 40% of residents have been fully vaccinated but appointments to start the vaccine process have been falling in recent weeks _ prompting the Greek government to increase the pressure on vaccine skeptics. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris