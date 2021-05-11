Greece offers reward for arrests in 'barbaric' home invasion

The minister responsible for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, described the killing as “particularly heinous,” and the government announced a 300,000-euro ($365,000) reward.

State-run ERT TV said the 20-year-old victim was sleeping with her husband and baby when three men broke into their home in Glyka Nera before dawn, after killing the family's dog. She was tied up and strangled, while her 32-year-old husband, a civil aviation pilot, was also bound and gagged.