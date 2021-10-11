Greece boosts border guards over Afghan migration fears

“Europe is not bordered by warring countries. And the majority of people arriving are not at risk in the last transit country, so it’s important to redefine how (migration policy) works and how border security works,” Mitarachi said.

Poland and Lithuania in recent months have been struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants, most from Iraq and Afghanistan, arriving at their borders with Belarus. They accuse Belarus' government of encouraging the flow of migrants to exert pressure on the entire EU.

Greece, Poland and Lithuania were among 12 countries that sent a letter to the European Commission last week to call for more extensive EU measures against illegal immigration.

“Countries from the north, south and central Europe sent this letter,” Mitarachi said.

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

Caption FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, a view of a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek - Turkish border, Greece. Greece will further increase a border guard at its frontier with Turkey, fearing an upcoming spike in attempted illegal migration, officials said Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, Greece. Greece will further increase a border guard at its frontier with Turkey, fearing an upcoming spike in attempted illegal migration, officials said Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A police officer stands guard at the new closed monitored facility for migrants and refugees in Zervou village, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Greek authorities have moved ten days ago asylum-seekers living in a squalid camp on the island of Samos into a new facility on the island, where access are more strictly controlled. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis