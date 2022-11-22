Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port

“I assure that Greece will continue to effectively protect our maritime borders, which are also Europe's maritime borders, saving the lives of our fellow human beings and dismantling ruthless smugglers' networks,” he said.

The fishing boat was towed to the port of Palaiochora in southeastern Crete. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or missing people. It was not immediately known where the boat had set sail from or what was its intended destination.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys.

