Greece: 90 migrants rescued from US-flagged yacht in distress

The rescue took place on Sunday after a passenger made a distress call off the Greek island of Kythira, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Athens. The coast guard said three vessels were involved in the rescue of 35 men, 18 women, 27 boys and 10 girls from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Two of the passengers were later arrested on smuggling charges and detained, while the others were taken to a nearby mainland port for registration.