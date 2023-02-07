X
Dark Mode Toggle

Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Three migrants died and 16 have been rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

In Other News
1
Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site
2
Sub-Saharan Africa is 'new epicenter' of extremism, says UN
3
Quake deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors
4
French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes
5
Live Updates | Turkey: 13.5 million living in quake-hit area
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top