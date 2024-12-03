Great Lakes region cleans up after lake-effect storms, but more snow may be coming

Crews were making good progress in keeping roads open, officials said, and most travel restrictions had ended by Tuesday morning. However, drivers were still being urged to slow down and use caution. Meanwhile, a winter storm watch was in effect for parts of western Pennsylvania where a new storm could potentially drop 3 to 9 inches (8 to 23 centimeters) from late Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The heavy snows in recent days was blamed for a series of fatal accidents throughout the region.

Three people died Monday morning in a crash in Iowa after a driver crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass a snowplow, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Highway 1, south of Kalona. A 2002 Buick Park Avenue was traveling south on the highway behind a snowplow. The Buick crossed into the northbound lane to pass the plow and collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Rogue.

The drivers of both vehicles and the front passenger of the Nissan were all killed on impact. Another person was injured and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the patrol’s crash report. The report did not state the severity of the injuries, or say in which vehicle the injured passenger rode.

