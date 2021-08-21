springfield-news-sun logo
Grealish nets 1st goal for 5-star City, Liverpool wins again

Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Nation & World
By STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Jack Grealish closed his eyes, looked toward the sky, and stuck his index fingers into his ears

Jack Grealish closed his eyes, looked toward the sky, and stuck his index fingers into his ears.

A goal celebration most famously performed by Netherlands star Memphis Depay probably didn’t stop the England international hearing the chant of “Super Jack Grealish” that was ringing around Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City might just have a new fans’ favorite.

Scoring scruffy tap-ins against a team like Norwich wasn’t the reason why the Premier League champions spent a British-record fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) on the England international during the offseason.

There is plenty more to come from Grealish — most notably on the Champions League stage where he has been desperate to perform for so long — but it’s not a bad start.

Grealish marked his home debut for City by scoring the second goal in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich, the heaviest win so far in a league campaign that is just halfway through its second round.

He might not have scored an uglier goal — a cross from Gabriel Jesus went through a crowd of players, struck a surprised Grealish on the inside of his left leg, and dribbled over the line — but they all count.

Grealish certainly looked like he enjoyed it.

Much tougher tests await for City, but the way the champions overran Norwich showed they might be starting to find their form after a disappointing start to the season at Tottenham, where they lost 1-0 last weekend.

Second-half goals by Aymeric Laporte and substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez completed a win that was set on its way by an own-goal from Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

“Still we are not in our top (form),” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Still we have many things to do.”

Two teams have started with two straight victories and one of them is among City’s big rivals for the title.

Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 through goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane. That came a week after its 3-0 win at Norwich, whose return to the top flight couldn’t have gotten off to a tougher start.

Brighton is the other team with six points after beating Watford 2-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Jack Grealish walks off after being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City's Jack Grealish walks off after being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Credit: Mike Egerton

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Credit: Mike Egerton

Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)
Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

Credit: Anthony Devlin

