Grand Theft Auto maker buys Farmville company in $12.7B deal

Take-Two said Monday it anticipates approximately $100 million in annual cost savings within the first two years after the transaction is complete.

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau and its president of publishing, Bernard Kim, will oversee the integration and day-to-day operations of the combined Zynga and T2 Mobile Games business, which will operate under the Zynga brand as its own label within the Take-Two.

Take-Two will also expand its board to 10 members upon closing, adding two members from Zynga’s board.

The transaction includes a go-shop provision, giving Zynga 45 days to hear alternative proposals.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of Take-Two’s fiscal 2023, ending June 30. It still needs approval of both Take-Two and Zynga stockholders. It has received approval from both companies' boards.

Shares of Zynga Inc., based in San Francisco, jumped 52.5% to $9.15. Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., based in New York City, fell 8.7% to $150.25.