Grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC, reports say

Trump is now the subject of numerous ongoing federal and state investigations, including several probing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building, his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and how thousands of government records, including documents with highly classified markings, ended up at his private Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump aggressively fundraised off the 2020 election, capitalizing on his supporters' anger about and refusal to accept his loss. During its hearings, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack said Trump's fundraising machine had collected some $250 million from his campaigns to "Stop the Steal" and others in the aftermath of the election, mostly in small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6 insurrection.