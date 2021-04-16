Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops

At one point, prosecutor Michael Smith drew grand jurors’ attention to a part of a 2015 Rochester Police Department training bulletin that explained that “positional asphyxia may occur when the position of the person’s body interferes with respiration, resulting in serious injury or death” and that the risk of such asphyxia “can increase when the person is restrained in a prone position.”

A body camera video, made public by Prude’s family in early September, months after his death in March 2020, shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground, while another officer presses a knee to his back. The officers held him down for about 2 minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support a week later.

A medical examiner called it a homicide and cited PCP as a factor.

The images sparked nightly protests in the city, which has also been roiled by body cam footage of white officers using pepper spray on a 9-year-old Black girl who was handcuffed in the back of a squad car.

An investigation into the official response that was released last month faulted the city's mayor and former police chief for keeping critical details of the case secret for months and lying to the public about what they knew.

FILE- In this March 23, 2020 image made from police body camera video, provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude in Rochester, N.Y. Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 to clear the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited