Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year's honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

