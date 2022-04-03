springfield-news-sun logo
Grammys live: 'Bridgerton' musical project wins first award

Host LeVar Burton speaks at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):

1 p.m.

A project that turned “Bridgerton” into a musical has won a Grammy Award.

Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow won the best musical theater Grammy on Sunday afternoon for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

They gleefully accepted the award, noting the project began a year ago by asking what “Bridgerton” would be like if it was a musical.

Levar Burton presented them the honor during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, where more than 70 awards are handed out.

Burton is doing double duty – he’s also nominated for best spoken word album.

___

3:45 a.m.

While John Legend was being honored for his musical achievements, the Grammy singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that shaped himself and the world.

Legend explained how Black music has set trends for worldwide listeners during the academy's Black Music Collective event, held Saturday night in Las Vegas. He was honored with the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Like Legend, the event was filled with empowering messages that touched on the importance of recognizing Black music creators, and featured a slew of popular performances.

___

3 a.m.

Several performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the Grammy history books Sunday.

Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times.

She’s in position to join Adele as the only ones to win three major categories – record, song and album of the year – twice.

Trevor Noah returns for a second time to host the show, which airs live in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

___

For more on this year's Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards

