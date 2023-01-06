Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping fatally shot

“Officer Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” Aaron said. Capps died at the scene.

Video of the shooting appears to show the door of the home opening and an officer can be heard yelling “Show me your hands” before firing seconds later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. The Nashville Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the tactics and interactions used to determine whether they meet departmental standards.

Capps' website says he is a multi-platinum Grammy award-winning Engineer/Mixer/Producer. He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he's done mixing and engineering work.