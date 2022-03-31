Grammy Awards sets sight on Las Vegas for first time

It's still unclear whether the Foo Fighters will take the stage following the recent death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rock band – nominated for three Grammys – is scheduled to perform during the ceremony, but they recently canceled all upcoming concert dates.

The Grammys will continue to move forward without West, known as Ye, after news surfaced earlier this month that he wouldn't perform at the show because of his "concerning online behavior." The Weeknd is still boycotting the awards and Drake said he wanted no part in competing for a Grammy, withdrawing his two nominations.

The three popular performers will be missed, but the show will certainly go on.

The multitalented Jon Batiste enters the Grammys as the leading nominee with 11 in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

The awards will introduce its expanded 10 nominees in three major genres — record, album and song of the year. The growing categories will make the competition stronger but could make choosing a winner a lot tougher.

For album of the year, the Recording Academy expanded the category’s eligibility for any featured artists, producers, songwriters and engineers — even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the project. That means there could be a large amount of winners on stage, depending on who wins.

For example, if Bieber’s “Justice” wins at the show, more than 50 creators could pack the stage. The same could be said for Ye, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who have a plethora of contributors.

But Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” features songs written by the young star and her brother Finneas, who produced all of her tracks. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga and Rodrigo are sitting in the same boat.

Harvey Mason jr., the academy's CEO, said the number of creators in a category won’t dictate the winner.

Either way, Noah said he doesn’t mind.

“It’ll be great to see that moment,” he said. “You get to be on stage and celebrated for your work. I’m excited for that. I want to see 25 people on stage celebrating and sharing the love and joy for something they’ve done.”

Before the awards, the academy will hold a couple events including a tribute to Joni Mitchell at the MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night. Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Beck are among those expected to perform.

On Saturday, Grammy winner John Legend will be honored during the academy’s Black Music Collective. The singer will receive his first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

Legend will be celebrated with a performance by Summer Walker, D-Nice and MC Lyte as the voice for the evening. Jimmy Jam will be making remarks.

Caption FILE - Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Caption FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Noah will host the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas on April 3. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Batiste received 11 Grammy Award nominations, including ones for album of the year, record of the year, and best R&B album. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File) Credit: Stefan Jeremiah

Caption FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello