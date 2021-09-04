Gragson holds off Burton in OT to win Xfinity at Darlington

“Yeah, after that caution if he would have stayed up there, we would've been able to battle, at least had a good shot to win it,” Gragson said.

Two other strong contenders in Daniel Hemric and points leader AJ Allmendinger both fell off in the final stretch. Hemric slid while Allmendinger's car shedded debris that led to the final caution on the 144th of 147 laps and the overtime.

Gragson handled that challenge, too. He shot out in front in the high lane closest to Darlington's famed wall as Burton tried to go low.

Burton pulled alongside Gragson on both overtime laps, but could not move in front.

Burton held on for second while Austin Cindric was third. Justin Haley finished fourth followed by Jeb Burton, Justin Allgaier, Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick, Jeremy Clements, Myatt Snider and Alex Labbe making up the top 10.

Cindric thought he had a shot to catch Gragson and Burton, but waited a tick too long in the restart zone in overtime and could not catch up. “That's the name of the game,” he said.

Allmendinger finished 20th while Cindric moved within a point of the standings leader with two races left in the Xfinity regular season.

Hamlin finished 12th after leading 43 laps, the most of any driver. Hamlin, however, gave himself a solid preview of the track — and its repaved and repaired turn two — for Sunday night's Southern 500 and the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Hamlin is seeded seventh in the 16-man playoff field.

Gragson hadn't won since Bristol in June 2020. After a burnout, Gragson and some of his team members climbed the fence at Darlington to celebrate with fans.

“It has been a long time,” an excited Gragson said.

Cindric left here second in points behind leader AJ Allmendiner.

Daniel Hemric started on the pole and won opening stage when leader Hamlin slid coming to the start-finish line. Hamlin was out front in the second stage and seemed like he was headed to his sixth career Xfinity victory at Darlington before the late pit mistake.

There are two races remaining at Richmond and Bristol before the Xfinity's 12-man playoff begins.

