Grace Kelly's granddaughter appears on horseback for Chanel

CHANEL SEES PARED DOWN SPRING AESTHETIC

The beautiful beast and its VIP rider, in a black Chanel tweed sequined jacket of course, began the show to a symphony of gasps and clopping hooves around the Grand Palais Ephemere’s auditorium as celebrity guests snapped pictures.

The horse seemed to enjoy its 15 minutes of fame, trotting by with ease, snaking in and out of the 1920s and 30s constructivist installations and by sand and imitation grass, before breaking out into a canter around the set.

Virginie Viard, Chanel's designer, said the art backdrop was not just decor, but the collection’s creative starting block.

“These geometric shapes made me want contrasts, a great lightness and a lot of freshness: ethereal dresses that float as if suspended,” she said.

Thus Chanel produced a relatively pared down aesthetic for spring with matching tweeds, minimalist touches, clean curved peplums and lots of white. A split leg on heavy three-quarter length skirts was this season’s big theme, creating a silhouette with lots of swag as the models walked.

A pink tweed jacket with white stripes possessed beautiful loose proportions, which perfectly captured the spirit of pared down femininity. It was the best piece in the show. Yet the 47-look collection at times seemed to fall victim to its own restraint, seeming to lack vibrancy.

ALEXIS MABILLE’S FLOWERS AND INSECTS

A single butterfly earring. That was the most delicate of leitmotifs for the lauded French designer, who took the shapes and textures of butterfly wings and flower petals to produce an organic-infused display.

Silhouettes were truncated or unfurled at the top and bottom in swooshes of silk that resembled an opening flower. Or was it a butterfly emerging from the cocoon?

Either way, an organic feel pervaded the 26 couture designs.

A white silk train billowed majestically out from the bottom of a sheer bustier corset that sported embroidered lines resembling veins. Elsewhere, pleated silk hung beautifully down from a pink halter neck gown, evoking the delicate crinkling in wings.

A black lace hood hung over one model’s head as if she were in mourning. She may even have been a Black Widow spider.

