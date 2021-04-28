Govt. expands refinancing options for low-income homeowners

“Last year saw a spike in refinances, but more than 2 million low-income families did not take advantage of the record low mortgage rates by refinancing,” said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. “This new refinance option is designed to help eligible borrowers who have not already refinanced save between $1,200 and $3,000 a year on their mortgage payment.”

To qualify, borrowers must have a Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac backed loan, for a single family home that they reside in. Their income must be at or below 80% of the median income for their area. And their loan needs to be in generally good standing — with no missed a payment in the past six months and no more than one missed payment in the past 12 months.