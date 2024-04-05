Governor orders transit agency to drop bid to charge NYC Marathon $750K for use of Verrazzano bridge

New York’s governor has ordered the state’s transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's governor on Thursday ordered the state's transit agency to drop efforts to impose a $750,000 fee on the New York City Marathon for using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul also encouraged the New York Road Runners, organizers of the venerable race held the first Sunday of each November, to find other ways to generate revenue for mass transit, such as purchasing advertising on public buses and trains.

“The marathon is an iconic symbol of New York City’s tenacity and resilience that unites communities across the five boroughs each fall,” she said in a statement. “I’ve directed the MTA to fix this mess and allow the marathon to move forward as it always has.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees New York's bridges and tunnels, declined to comment on the governor's directive. A spokesperson for the Road Runners didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The MTA has said the fee represents the estimated amount of toll revenue lost when the nation’s longest suspension bridge is closed for the 26.2-mile race, which is the largest marathon in the world with more than 50,000 participants annually.

The Road Runners have argued the MTA enjoys increased revenue from greater transit ridership during marathon week that “more than makes up” for any lost toll revenue from the bridge, which links the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Staten Island and is named after the first European explorer to sail into the New York Harbor.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Zhang among 4 tied for LPGA Match Play lead as wind plays havoc with...
2
US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China...
3
April nor'easter with heavy, wet snow pounds Northeast, knocks out...
4
Thomas Gumbleton, Detroit Catholic bishop who opposed war and promoted...
5
Engineers clearing collapsed Baltimore bridge say limited-access...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top