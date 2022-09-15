Governor: Mississippi capital's water is again safe to drink

Reeves said the water system remains “imperfect.”

“It is possible, although I pray not inevitable, that there will be further interruptions,” Reeves said. “We cannot perfectly predict what may go wrong with such a broken system in the future."

Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.

When water pressure drops, there’s a possibility that untreated groundwater can enter the water system through cracked pipes, so customers are told to boil water to kill potentially harmful bacteria.

Even before the rainfall, officials said some water pumps had failed and a treatment plant was using backup pumps. The state health department had set the boil-water notice because of cloudy water that could make people ill.

The National Guard and volunteer groups have distributed millions of bottles of drinking water in Jackson since late August.

During a community meeting Tuesday, Jackson resident Evelyn Ford said she could only pick up water for herself and her older neighbors on weekends because of her weekday work schedule. Ford told Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba that workers at one distribution site criticized her for getting multiple cases of water and a state trooper told her to leave.

“I felt humiliated,” Ford said.

Lumumba told Ford: “You're not begging for water. You deserve it. And nobody should make you feel like you're begging. Nobody should make you feel as if you're simply trying to take advantage."

Jackson is the largest city in one of the poorest states in the U.S. The city has a shrinking tax base that resulted from white flight, which began about a decade after public schools were integrated in 1970. Jackson's population is more than 80% Black, and about 25% of its residents live in poverty.

Like many American cities, Jackson struggles with aging infrastructure with water lines that crack or collapse. Lumumba, a Democrat in a Republican-led state, said the city’s water problems come from decades of deferred maintenance.

Some equipment froze at Jackson’s main water treatment plant during a cold snap in early 2020, leaving thousands of customers with dangerously low water pressure or no water at all. The National Guard helped distribute drinking water. People gathered water in buckets to flush toilets. Similar problems happened on a smaller scale earlier this year.

Jackson frequently has boil-water notices because of loss of pressure or other problems that can contaminate the water. Some of the mandates are in place for only a few days, while others last weeks.

In 2016, the state health department found an inadequate application of water treatment chemicals because of a failing corrosion control system at the Curtis plant. The EPA required the city to correct this problem. In 2017, the city began installation of corrosion control treatment.

A water quality notice published in July said the majority of tested samples showed lead levels "below the action level set by the EPA." But it also listed precautions from the state Health Department, including that baby formula should be made only with filtered or bottled water and that children younger than 5 should have lead screening and blood testing.

Combined Shape Caption A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption Jim Craig, left, senior deputy and director, Mississippi State Department of Health, Jackson, Miss., says at a news conference that while emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson's main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September, concerns remain about copper and lead levels in the city's water, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. During the news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves, right, announced the state-imposed boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Jim Craig, left, senior deputy and director, Mississippi State Department of Health, Jackson, Miss., says at a news conference that while emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson's main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September, concerns remain about copper and lead levels in the city's water, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. During the news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves, right, announced the state-imposed boil-water notice has been lifted in Mississippi's capital city after nearly seven weeks. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, confer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, following a tour the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, confer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, following a tour the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption A Mississippi National Guardsman carries a case of drinking water to a Jackson, Miss., resident, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A Mississippi National Guardsman carries a case of drinking water to a Jackson, Miss., resident, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to Jackson, Miss., residents, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to Jackson, Miss., residents, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis